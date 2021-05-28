Tamil Nadu Lockdown: The Tamil Nadu government said that the delivery of grocery items will continue between 7 am and 6 pm during the extended period of the lockdown.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the state till 6 AM on June 7. The COVID-19 curbs in the state are going to end on May 31. "There will be no added relaxations to the current lockdown and the existing restrictions will remain in place", the government said in an order.

As per the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the supply of groceries will continue in the state through the government departments, while the grocery items will be sold through vehicles or pushcarts in association with local grocery shops. The government has permitted the delivery of grocery items from 7 am till 6 pm.

"The provision stores are also allowed to receive order either online or over the phone and deliver supplies at the customer's residence between 7 am and 6 pm," Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said.

Stalin also announced that the Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department will also distribute a kit containing 13 provision supplies to every rice ration cardholder through ration shops for June.

This comes when Tamil Nadu recorded 33,361 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total caseload to 19.78 lakh while the toll mounted to 22,289 as 474 people succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 30,063 people were discharged today, taking the total recoveries to 16,43,284 leaving 3,13,048 active infections. Among the 474 deaths, 125 died without any pre-existing illness.

Here's what's allowed and what will remain closed during the Tamil Nadu lockdown:

Pharmacies -- allopathy, traditional medicines and veterinary

Milk/water/newspaper supplies

Vegetables and fruits to be supplied by horticulture department through vehicles to people in districts

Essential departments at the State Secretariat and District Headquarters

Employees in private sector, banks, insurance companies are requested to work from home-E-Commerce companies can function between 8 a.m to 6 p.m.

Only takeaways from hotels/restaurants can function between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. 12 noon to 3 p.m and 6 p.m to 9 p.m.

Food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver only during the above period

Fuel outlets will function

ATM services will be allowed

Trucks carrying agri produce, farm inputs and essential items will be allowed

Inter district travel for medical reasons and death allowed with e-registration

Intra district travel for medical reasons are allowed without e-registration

Media allowed to function-Continuous process industries and industries manufacturing essential commodities and medical equipments are allowed to operate.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan