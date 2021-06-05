Tamil Nadu Lockdown: In a statement, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed during the extended lockdown period.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the state for one more week. With the extension, the restrictions imposed in the state to stem the growth of the deadly coronavirus will now remain in force till June 14. The current lockdown in Tamil Nadu comes to an end on June 7.

In a statement, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed during the extended lockdown period. The chief minister also said that considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myladuthurai, some essential services subject to the following restrictions are allowed from June 7 onwards.

Here's what will be allowed and what not till June 14 in Tamil Nadu:

Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 a.m. to 5 p.m

Vegetable/flower/fruits vendors on pavement can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m

Fish markets and slaughterhouses will be allowed to function only for wholesales

Government offices can function with 30 per cent staff strength

Only 50 tokens will be issued at sub-registrar offices

Only 50 per cent of workers are allowed in matchbox factories. In the case of other districts apart from the above, the following services are allowed with relaxations

Private housekeeping services will be allowed with e-pass

Electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor technicians and other self-employed persons will be allowed to function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. with e-pass

Shops selling electrical goods, hardware, automobile components, book, stationery items, automobile service stations (not sales showrooms) can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m

Cycle and two-wheeler mechanic shops can function between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m

Taxis with three passengers other than the driver and autorickshaws with two passengers can ply with e-pass. Those travelling to hill stations can do with an e-pass from the District Collectors.

Export units and units supplying raw materials for export units located in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Karur, Erode, Namakkal and Trichy can function for the supply of samples with 10 per cent staff strength.

