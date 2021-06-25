Tamil Nadu Lockdown: In its new guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government allowed private firms and organisations to reopen in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts with 100 per cent staff.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday evening extended the lockdown in the state till July 5 despite a significant decline in COVID-19 cases. However, the state government gave several relaxations, allowing shopping complexes and malls to operate with 50 per cent capacity.

In its new guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government also allowed private firms and organisations to reopen in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur districts with 100 per cent staff.

The fresh guidelines further said that religious places like churches, mosques and temples can reopen in Tamil Nadu but no festivals will be allowed in wake of the COVID-19 infection.

Earlier this month, the Tamil Nadu government had issued guidelines for a phasewise upliftment of the lockdown. The guidelines, which were similar to Maharashtra, were based on a three-tier-level system.

The guidelines divided the 38 districts of the state into three separate groups. In the first group of 11 districts, no additional relaxations were given but shops selling essential commodities were allowed to operate.

In the second group of 23 districts, restaurants, eateries, sweet shops, electrical and hardware stores, stationery shops, home appliances and smartphone stores were allowed to operate.

In the third group of four districts, public transport, including metro services, were allowed but only with 50 per cent seating capacity. Government offices were also allowed to operate with 100 per cent strength.

What about the COVID-19 situation in the state?

As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu currently has nearly 50,000 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, over 23.67 lakh patients have recovered from the infection while around 31,900 have succumbed to the infection in Tamil Nadu, the Health Ministry data said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma