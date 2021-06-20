Tamil Nadu Lockdown: In 23 tier 2 districts, relaxations have been given, allowing standalone grocery stores and vegetable markets to operate from 6 am to 7 pm per day.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the state till June 28. Issuing new guidelines, Tamil Nadu, similar to Maharashtra, said that restrictions would be relaxed based on a tier-based system.

In tier 1, which comprises 11 districts, no relaxations would be given as the active COVID-19 cases continue to remain high. However, in 23 tier 2 districts, relaxations have been given, allowing standalone grocery stores and vegetable markets to operate from 6 am to 7 pm per day.

The tier 2 guidelines have also allowed restaurants, eateries, sweet shops, electrical and hardware stores, stationery shops, home appliances and smartphone stores to operate in the state.

Construction activities have also been permitted in tier 2 districts but schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed, the guidelines stated.

In four tier 3 districts, government offices can operate with 100 per cent strength while private organisations can function with 50 per cent staff. Public transport, including metro services, is also allowed in such districts but with 50 per cent seating capacity.

The guidelines for tier 3 districts have also allowed film shooting to begin. However, only 100 people would be allowed and they would need to submit a negative COVID-19 report. Marriages and wedding functions can take place but only 50 people would be allowed, the guidelines stated.

Which district falls under which tier?

Tier 1 consists of Mayiladuthurai, Coimbatore, Karur, Thanjavur, Nigeria, Thiruppur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Erode, Salem and Namakkal.

Tier 2 comprises of Ranipet, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Kallakurichi, Thiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Virudhunagar, Trichy, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Sivagangai, Theni, Tenkasi, Thirunelveli, Thirupathur, Thuthukudi and Vellore.

Tier 3, on the other hand, includes Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur.

What is the COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu?

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu currently has over 78,000 active COVID-19 cases while 23.04 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. However, more than 31,000 have succumbed to the deadly pathogen in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma