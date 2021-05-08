Tamil Nadu Lockdown: The state government has said that people who are planning to organise weddings would need an epass in the state.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The newly-elected MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Saturday imposed a two-week "total lockdown" across the state amid the massive surge in coronavirus cases.

During the restrictions, only essential services will be allowed in Tamil Nadu. However, the state government has said that people who are planning to organise weddings would need an epass in the state.

It has also said that students and candidates appearing for various competitive exams would also need epass to travel freely in the state.

However, it has also said that people engaged in medical services and vendors selling vegetables won't need an epass. Media personnel and government officials also wouldn't need to produce an epass in the state.

Following is the complete list of people who can apply for epass in Tamil Nadu:

* People travelling for weddings and marriages

* People travelling for funerals

* Candidates appearing for an interview or different competitive exams

* Beneficiaries going for COVID-19 vaccination

* Bank employees and private security personnel

* People coming to Tamil Nadu from other states

How can I apply for an epass in Tamil Nadu?

Step 1) Visit the official Tamil Nadu government website at tnepass.tnega.org

Step 2) Now you would need to register yourself via your mobile number

Step 3) An OTP will be sent to your mobile number. Enter it. Now you would be redirected to another page where you will be asked why are you apply for an epass

Step 4) After this, you would need to fill your name, address (home and destination), range of travel (inter-district/inter-state), duration of travel, number of passengers, vehicle details, ID proof and other details asked on the website

Step 5) After filling your details, your epass will be processed. You will be notified once your epass is ready

