Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday eased the coronavirus-induced lockdown in the southern state amid a decline in active COVID-19 cases, allowing cinema halls and film theatres to reopen at their 100 per cent capacity. Noting that the fresh guidelines would continue till November 15, the Tamil Nadu government said also lifted the 11 pm closure deadline for shops and restaurant.

It also said that inter-State air-conditioned and non-AC buses, except those coming from or going to Kerala, can also operate with full occupancy. It also permitted filming and cultural activities and allowed government training centers to reopen at their full strength.

Schools in the state are also allowed to reopen for classes one to eight on rotational basis with appropriate COVID-19 norms, said the Tamil Nadu, adding that standalone bars can also reopen. However, Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK government said that political events and festivals would continue to prohibited in the southern state.

Tamil Nadu had imposed a lockdown in the state following the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Last month, the state government had extended the restrictions till October 31 which has now extended till November 15 with several relaxations.

The state, meanwhile, reported 1,140 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed its caseload to 26.94 lakh, said the Tamil Nadu Health Department in a release. The death toll has also crossed the 36,000-mark with 17 new fatalities, it said.

Currently, the state has 13,280 active COVID-19 cases while more than 26.44 lakh patients have recovered from the infection, the Health Department said. It also said that 1.25 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5.01 crore.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma