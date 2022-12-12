Tamil Nadu Likely To Receive Rainfall Till Dec 15, Schools In Some Districts Closed

INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that several parts of Chennai and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness rainfall till December 15, owing to cyclonic circulation and the formation of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The state witnessed showers on Monday and is likely to continue for a few days further. Following the weather forecast, schools in certain areas including in Tiruvallur and Uthukottai Taluks besides Kancheepuram district have been closed.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over north interior Tamil Nadu and adjoining south interior Karnataka and north Kerala, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around December 13. It will move west-northwestwards away from the Indian coast thereafter, IMD predicted.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu today and over Kerala and Mahe and decrease in rainfall activity over the region thereafter, it said.

On Monday and Tuesday, squally weather with winds gusting to 55 kmph is very likely over the southeast and adjacent east central Arabian Sea as well as along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coast. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the southeast and adjacent east central Arabian Sea, along with the coasts of Kerala and Karnataka on December 12 and 13.

At least four people have died across Tamil Nadu after Cyclone Mandous made landfall off Mamallapuram causing heavy rainfall in Chennai and coastal areas of the state on Friday night.

Chennai and the adjoining Chengalpattu district both saw tree-uprooting winds and waterlogging in various regions. In low-lying places, the cyclone's precipitation has led to severe waterlogging. The MMDA Colony in Arumbakkam had waterlogged roads. A video from Egmore showed a big tree uprooted and damaging a neighbouring fuel bunk.

Leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), including MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, and local officials visited the districts hit by Cyclone Mandous on Saturday in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh. After South Coastal Andhra Pradesh was battered by torrential rains, certain residential areas experienced waterlogging and tree uprooting.