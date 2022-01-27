Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the reopening of physical classes for students of standard 1 to 12 from Feb 1 and decided to lift the night curfew from January 28 in the state.

As per the new guidelines, schools, Colleges are allowed to function from February 1 by following Covid protocols. It also said that the ban on playschools and nurseries would continue till further order.

In view of the declining covid cases in the state, the TN government further said that the number of guests at weddings has been fixed at 100, while only 50 are allowed for funerals, according to the new rules.

Also, the places of worship will be allowed to remain open on all days. As per issued guidelines, the present 50 percent occupancy restrictions for restaurants, salons, cinemas, gyms, yoga centers will remain in place.

The guidelines came in after it was discussed in a meeting on the covid situation in the state chaired by Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and attended by health experts.

Following the meetings, the government announced a ban on cultural festivals and political meetings, while Hotels, bakeries will be allowed to function with just 50% occupnacy.

Theatres, multiplexes, gyms, clubs, beauty parlours, and others will be allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.

Tamil Nadu CM further asked the state people to follow covid-19 appropriate behaviors and full cooperation in the government's efforts to protect them.

