New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Incessant rainfall and floods have battered south Indian states in the past two weeks because of the northeast monsoon. Numerous people and animals have died in this catastrophe with Andhra Pradesh witnessing the highest number of people killed. Over 30 people have lost their lives in the Andhra Pradesh rains and flash floods. Other states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have also borne heavy life and property loss. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains to come.

Here are top developments from the situation in the south Indian states:

Tamil Nadu:

Heavy rains are predicted over several districts of Tamil Nadu, including, Chennai, from Wednesday. This comes as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday announced a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and its neighbourhood at a lower tropospheric level. The circulation is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu in the next four or five days.

The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rains over coastal TN, Puducherry and Karaikal on Wednesday and Thursday. On Monday, heavy rain is likely in Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Pudukkottai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Karur, Tiruchy, and the delta districts. A government team is assessing the damage due to the rains in the state. The team will hold discussions with State officials on the relief requirements.

Karnataka:

At least 24 people have lost their lives due to heavy rain in Karnataka, since the beginning of this month, the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority officials said on Sunday. The estimated loss and damages caused in the state so far due to rains is huge. Around 658 houses have been completely damaged, while 8,495 houses have been partially damaged amid the Karantaka rains. An estimated 191 animals have lost their lives till now and crops in over 4 lakh hectares have been damaged, out of which 3,79,501 hectares are agriculture crops and 30,114 hectares are horticulture crops. Further, the data shared by the officials also showed that 2,203 km of roads have also been damaged. Other infrastructures and amenities include 1,225 schools, 39 PHCs, 1,674 electric poles and 278 electric transformers.

Andhra Pradesh:

Rainfall in Andhra Pradesh's south coastal areas and Rayalaseema district has finally started to slow down after it wreaked havoc across the state over the past few days. More than 30 people have died due to the floods so far, while 17 people are still missing. A total of 181 blocks, 1,366 villages and four towns have been affected due to the heavy downpour in the past two days which has displaced more than 36,000 people, according to the state disaster management authority's (SDMA's) bulletin on Sunday. The state government has decided to distribute essential commodities to flood-affected families for free. More than 100 express trains have been cancelled and 29 trains have been diverted due to the damage caused to tracks near Nellore, the South Central Railway said.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha