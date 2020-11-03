Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success in US polls

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As millions of Americans queue up to vote for their next President and his deputy, special prayers were held for the victory of Democratic Vice-Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in her maternal grandfather's ancestral village, Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu. Posters were put up in many parts of the village in Tiruvarur district in the state wishing Harris success, with locals holding special prayers seeking divine intervention.

Biden had earlier nominated Harris, born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, both immigrants, as his running mate. Harris had earlier said that maternal grandfather PV Gopalan - a civil servant who served in India and abroad - had a great influence over her when she was a child.

Special prayers, attended by the villagers, were held at the local Dharmasastha temple for Harris. "She has to win and that is all we want. Her win will be a proud moment for India, Tamil Nadu and more importantly our village," a local in Thulasenthirapuram who attended the special prayers told the media.

Should the Biden ticket win, Kamala Harris will make history as the first Indian and Black American woman Vice President of the United States. She is already the first woman of colour ever on a major party's presidential ticket. Surrounded by the unmistakable aura of a historic campaign, the Harris candidacy has had some remarkable moments since August.

First came Harris' introduction to America, during the Democratic National Convention. There, Harris framed the election as race that hinges, among other things, on the fighting spirit that her mother taught her.

"There's another woman, whose name isn't known, whose story isn't shared. Another woman whose shoulders I stand on. And that's my mother."

"She'd say, 'Well, what are you going to do about it?'" has become Harris' favourite pull out on her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a woman who paved the way for Harris' path-breaking candidacy.

Shyamala Gopalan came here from India at age 19 to pursue her dream of curing cancer. At the University of California Berkeley, she met Donald Harris, who had come from Jamaica to study economics.

"They fell in love in that most American way - while marching together for justice in the civil rights movement of the 1960s."

The child of Indian and Jamaican immigrants who divorced when she was young, Kamala Harris grew up between Oakland and Berkeley in California and spent time in college towns in the Midwest before attending college on the US East Coast. Harris' father, in an essay, describes his elder child Kamala Harris as "ever the adventurous and assertive one".

