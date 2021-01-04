Tamil Nadu Coronavirus News: The state government has permitted cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to increase their seating capacity from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to increase their seating capacity from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent following COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu government said that precautionary measures for COVID-19 will be screened during the showtime to create awareness among the spectators about the highly contagious infection that has claimed nearly 1.50 lakh lives in India so far.

"The seating capacity of Cinemas/ theatres/ Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 50 per cent to 100 per cent by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already," the state government order read.

All cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes across the country were closed from March 25 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection. However, they were allowed to reopen from October last year with 50 per cent seating capacity.

However, cinema hall owners and actors met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami last week, urging him to allow theatres to function at their full capacity.

Tamil Nadu reports over 800 fresh COVID-19 cases

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday night said that over 850 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, taking the tally to 8.20 lakh. The state health department also said that 10 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to over 12,000.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 people recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to over 8 lakh. Currently, Tamil Nadu has 8,127 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 61,077 samples were tested and in total 1,43,82,123 specimens were examined in 240 COVID labs in the state, the Tamil Nadu health department said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma