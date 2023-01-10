Tamil Nadu Govt Vs Guv Ravi: Stalin Asks MLAs Not To Make 'Distasteful' Remarks Against Governor

The political tussle between the Tamil Nadu state government and Governor Ravi has been escalating in last few days.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin on Tuesday requested his party’s MLAs, in the Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly, not to make any disagreeable remarks against the governor RN Ravi, ANI quoted its sources as saying.

Stalin gave this directive to his MLAs during a meeting in Chennai today. During the meeting the chief minister also asked the MLAs to not put up any posters against Governor R N Ravi.

Following the governor’s verbal spat with the state government over his speech written by the state government, posters with the words '#Getout Ravi' were spotted in Valluvar Kottam and Anna Salai areas of West Chennai on Tuesday. Governor Ravi had walked out of the state assembly yesterday after CM Stalin brought a resolution to only record that speech which was drafted by the state government as the governor left out several portions of that speech. These portions included terms like social justice, women empowerment alongside names of two of the founding fathers of India - Periyar and BR Ambedkar.

The latest quarrel between the state government and Raj Bhavan stemms from the governor’s insistence on calling the state Tamizhagam instead of ‘Tamil Nadu’. According to the ANI report, the governor holds the former name to be more appropriate.

'#Getout Ravi' has been one of the top trends on Twitter for the last few days.

Meanwhile, soon after the House adopted a condolence resolution on the demise of sitting Congress MLA Thirumahan Eveera and other notable personalities, the assembly was adjourned.

The second day of Tamil Nadu Assembly began at 10 am. The assembly members paid a silent tribute to Congress MLA Eveera and others. Speaker Appavu announced the adjournment of the House till Tuesday morning.

