Tamil Nadu Governor 'Created Extraordinary Situation': Speaker Backs Stalin’s Resolution In Assembly

Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu has supported Chief Minister MK Stalin's move to bring a resolution to record only the state prepared speech of Governor.

Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Speaker M Appavu on Wednesday supported state Chief Minister MK Stalin’s move to bring a resolution that sought to record the Governor’s speech that was written by the government. He also blamed Governor RN Ravi for “creating an extraordinary situation” when he dropped several parts of the speech that was prepared for him to deliver.

The Governor had walked out of the assembly on Monday in protest after the chief minister brought a resolution asking the Speaker to make a record of only those parts of his speech that were approved by the state government. This walkout was an unprecedented act by any governor in the southern state.

Today M Appavu justified allowing the chief minister to move the resolution, amid Opposition outrage.

"The Governor created an extraordinary situation in the assembly. Chief Minister Stalin's bold resolution has established the Governor's role across India," Appavu said in the assembly even as members of the opposition AIADMK were protesting. The opposition alleges that Stalin's move to bring a resolution was an ‘overreach’.

"The Chief Minister has not violated any provision. The Governor's act would have brought shame to the assembly, had the Chief Minister not moved the resolution," the speaker said.

Explaining that the Governor was given due honour, the Speaker said, "The Governor's address is a policy statement of the government. The Governor can't add or delete the approved speech."

CM MK Stalin had not sought permission before moving the resolution and that the Speaker could not accept a resolution that calls for taking parts of a Governor's speech off record, opposition AIADMK alleged.

"Chief Minister Stalin did seek my permission and appealed to me to adopt the resolution. The Speaker has all rights to decide according to the situation," Speaker Appavu said in response.

Governor Ravi had walked out of the assembly without even waiting for the National Anthem to play.

Those parts that had references to secularism, describing Tamil Nadu as a haven of peace, and any mention of leaders like Periyar, BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, CN Annadurai, and Karunanidhi were dropped by the governor during his speech.

This escalation in the worsening relationship between the state government and the Raj Bhavan comes after the latest point of contention over a 'appropriate' name of the state - whether it should be ‘Tamizhagam’ or Tamil Nadu. The Governor believes the former name is the more appropriate one.

The Governor is pushing the political agenda of Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological mentor Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh with comments like this, the ruling DMK government in the state has alleged.

Ruling MLAs shouted 'Quit Tamil Nadu' slogans in the assembly against Ravi and hashtag #GetOutRavi has trended on Twitter.

(With agency inputs)