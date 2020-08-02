Banwarilal Purohit has been admitted to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai and is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for coronavirus infection. The 80-year-old was admitted to Chennai's Kaveri Hospital on Sunday and is said to be asymptomatic and in a stable condition.

“The Honourable Governor of Tamilnadu Shri Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for COVID-19. He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessments at the Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai today. As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation,” the hospital said in a statement on Sunday.

He was brought to the hospital days after the Raj Bhavan announced his isolation after three of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precautionary measure to last week COVID-19 cases, thirty-eight persons of Raj Bhavan, Chennai, were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, thirty five persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive. Three members, who are tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and undergoing treatment,” read the release issued on Wednesday.

Eighty-four security and fire services personnel deployed at the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for COVID-19, but none of them came into contact with the Governor or senior officials, the government had said on Thursday. Banwarilal Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 30, 2017. Tamil Nadu's cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 2,51,738, with Chennai having a total of 1,00,877 of these infections.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. He tweeted saying that he is fine and is being hospitalised on doctors’ advice.

