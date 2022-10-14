Tamil Nadu: Gas Leak Wreaks Havoc In School; Over 100 Students Fall Sick, Hospitalised

A suspected gas leak from a septic tank allegedly led to the illness of up to 100 students at a corporation middle school after lunch in the Hosur district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Hosur, TN | More than 60 students of Govt Middle School were rushed to hospital after they complained of vomiting, earlier today



67 students received treatment at the hospital, none in serious condition. Hosur Corporation & Pollution Control Board probing reason: DC Krishnagiri pic.twitter.com/0LEzlwZZCX — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

An official claimed that several students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms, but none developed serious symptoms.

According to District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and the hospital where the students were receiving treatment, the fainting incident occurred at around 3.15 pm at the Hosur Middle School. They were treated after being brought to Hosur Government Hospital.

The affected children are being treated, and the medical teams have been deployed to provide medical assistance to the students. The district administration and police officials are trying to find the cause of the incident.