Tamil Nadu: Gas Leak Wreaks Havoc In School; Over 100 Students Fall Sick, Hospitalised

An official claimed that several students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms, but none developed serious symptoms.

By Shivam Shandilya
Fri, 14 Oct 2022 10:43 PM IST
Minute Read
Tamil Nadu: Gas Leak Wreaks Havoc In School; Over 100 Students Fall Sick, Hospitalised

 A suspected gas leak from a septic tank allegedly led to the illness of up to 100 students at a corporation middle school after lunch in the Hosur district of Tamil Nadu on Friday.

An official claimed that several students developed nausea and some vomited in the classrooms, but none developed serious symptoms.

According to District Collector V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, who visited the school and the hospital where the students were receiving treatment, the fainting incident occurred at around 3.15 pm at the Hosur Middle School. They were treated after being brought to Hosur Government Hospital.

The affected children are being treated, and the medical teams have been deployed to provide medical assistance to the students. The district administration and police officials are trying to find the cause of the incident.

Also Read
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Congress CEC To Finalise Candidates For..
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls: Congress CEC To Finalise Candidates For..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.