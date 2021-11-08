New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As heavy rains continue to lash over Chennai and several other regions in Tamil Nadu, many lives have been disrupted. At least 4 have died and one left injured due to the rains in the state. IMD has issued an orange alert for November 9 onwards, Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over TN on November 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells very likely on November 10 and 11.

Here are the top 10 points:

1. For the next two days schools and colleges in Chennai and three other districts have been ordered to stay shut as heavy rain hammers several parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu. Most government offices to be remained shut.

2.Chief Minister M K Stalin has appointed 15 IAS officials to monitor relief work in 15 corporation zones and for the second consecutive day, Stalin inspected affected areas and gave away flood relief assistance to affected people at Royapuram.

3. So far, 2,02,350 people in affected areas have been provided food since Sunday afternoon. About 1,29,00 breakfast packs of 'Pongal' and 'Ravakitchadi' prepared in community kitchens were served to the people who were affected by the heavy rains.

4. 200 special monsoon medical camps were held, in which 3,776 people received medical assistance. A total of 152 fever cases, 165 cases related to skin infections, and over 2,600 other cases were treated.

5. The lakes around Chennai are swelling, which has called for water to get released from the Chembarambakkam lake. The 85.4 feet-high lake now has water till 82.35 feet. In 2015, Chennai was flooded due to sudden excessive discharge from Chembarambakkam lake amid heavy rainfall.

6. In view of rains, the prices of vegetables shot up sharply with a kilo of tomato, which was available for about Rs 30-40, a couple of days ago now being sold at Rs 90-Rs 100. Similarly, prices of other veggies also saw an increase.

7. The heavy rain has hit road and rail services. Though state-run bus services in Chennai and in other neighbouring regions continued to ply, there was a disruption in services on several routes.

8. A flood alert has been issued in the Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on the banks of River Adyar. Schools have been ordered to stay shut in Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram districts.

9. National Disaster Management Authority (NDRF) on Sunday has pre-deployed its four teams in Tamil Nadu on the State government Commissioner for Revenue Administration's request. One team each has been deployed in Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu district and the two teams in Madurai district.

10.The state government has set up pump sets in 500 locations to remove the logged water. People living in low-lying areas are shifted to government shelters. So far, 889 residents of water-stagnant low-lying areas were safely evacuated and housed in relief centers. They are being provided food three times a day

Posted By: Ashita Singh