New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Eleven people were killed and 36 others sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a firecracker factory in the Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Friday, news agency ANI reported.

According to media reports, the casualties are workers employed at the factory. The identities of the deceased have not yet been revealed. Several fire tenders are present at the spot to douze the blaze.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each has bee approved from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident, PMO India tweeted.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021

Later, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each for the kin of deceased and 1 lakh for the critically injured. Palaniswami said he has instructed district authorities and medical experts to give best treatement to the injured, and asked the authorities to inspect such industries on regular basis.

Condoling the deaths, Former Conress Leader Rahul Gandhi urged the state government to provide immediate rescue, support, and relief to those still trapped inside the factory.

"Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It's heart wrenching to think of those till trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support and relief," Gandhi tweeted.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit offered his deep condolences to the families of those killed in the incient. "I join the people of Tamil Nadu in praying for the early and complete recovery of the injured admitted in hospitals."

