Tamil Nadu Health Minister Thiru Ma. Subramanian while announcing the lockdown extension said that the number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the state, while cautioning that many people are not wearing masks.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown in state till August 9 to control the spread of COVID-19. As per new order, no further relaxations in the restrictions have been given to the Tamil Nadu residents.

The hotels, bars and clubs will remain shut in the state as per the new order. Unlike many parts of the country, Theatres and cinemas will remain closed in Tamil Nadu at least until August 9.

Chief Minister MK Stalin's government has directed the district collectors, police personnel and law enforcement authorities to strictly enforce the COVID lockdown guidelines. The government has further empowered the corporation commissioners, collectors and the police to completely lockdown a specific area where crowding of people gets observed continuously.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Thiru Ma.Subramanian while announcing the lockdown extension said that the number of COVID-19 cases have been increasing in the state, while cautioning that many people are not wearing masks.

"Number of Covid cases has been increasing in the last 3 days. RT-PCR tests have increased. The state recorded 1,859 fresh cases compared to 1,756 cases. Unfortunately, many people are not wearing face masks. Vigilance in TN-Kerala border is increased", Tamil Nadu Health Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian said.

The number of people allowed in gatherings also remain capped at 50 for marriages and 20 for funerals respectively.

Hotels, restaurants, lodges, tea shops and bakeries are currently operating between 6 am and 8 pm with 50 per cent seating capacities. Malls, jewellery and textile shops, shopping complexes and other such business establishments have been allowed to remain open between 9am and 8pm.

In Tamil Nadu government's previous COVID lockdown order on July 16, Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and industrial schools were allowed to operate with 50 per cent attendance. Furthermore, the teachers were also allowed to visit their schools for administrative work such as planning of syllabus, admission of new pupils and distribution of textbooks.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma