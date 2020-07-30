“The lockdown extension is done based on views expressed by the district collectors during a video-conference on Wednesday and public health experts on Thursday, consultation with the senior ministers,” the CM said.

With an overall caseload of 2,27,688 confirmed cases, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state after Maharashtra. The state currently has 57,073 active coronavirus cases.(File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till August 31. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami took the decision after his meeting with district collectors and health experts. He said that a complete lockdown will be followed on all Sundays of the upcoming month. “The lockdown extension is done based on views expressed by the district collectors during a video-conference on Wednesday and public health experts on Thursday, consultation with the senior ministers,” the CM said.

What is allowed

In the new order, the CM said that all the provisional stores which come under the Chennai City Police jurisdiction and were earlier allowed to run from 6 am to 6 pm, can now operate till 7 pm along with the other shops which operated till 6 pm earlier.

The Chief Minister also said that E-commerce companies are allowed to ship both essential and non-essential goods.

Restaurants and tea shops are allowed to function and offer dine-in facilities with 50% seating capacity from 6 am to 7 pm and could be allowed to offer parcel services between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m like before, the CM said. However, the order states that Air conditioners should not be switched on in the restaurants.

Chief Minister Palaniswami introduced fresh relaxations in regions that come under the Chennai City Police jurisdiction from August 1 saying that All commercial establishments, private companies, and export units are allowed to function with 75% workforce as opposed to 50% earlier.

With regards to the places of worship, the Chief Minister said small temples (with annual income less than ₹ 10,000), churches, and mosques would be allowed for worship with prior permission from the concerned District Collector in compliance with the SOPs issued earlier.

Relaxations regarding the transport system, present conditions would prevail for rail and air traffic. However, individuals have to get e-passes issued from District Collectors/Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation to move between districts and into Tamil Nadu, like before.

What remains shut

“Prominent places of worship and such places under Corporation limits would not be allowed (to open for worship),” the CM said.

Total prohibitory order will be enforced under Section 144 of the Crpc and no relaxations will be given to the containment zones in Tamil Nadu.

Hotels and other hospitality services except for those which are running to house health, police, government officials, stranded persons included tourists, and quarantine facilities are also suspended from operation.

The Chief Minister also stated that Independence Day celebrations on August 15 would be observed across Tamil Nadu as per the guidelines issued by the Centre and are required to strictly follow physical distancing norms, adhering to precautionary measures including wearing of face masks.

With an overall caseload of 2,27,688 confirmed cases, Tamil Nadu is the second-worst affected state after Maharashtra. The state currently has 57,073 active coronavirus cases.

Posted By: Simran Babbar