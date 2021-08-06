The government also announced the reopening of the schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with 50 per cent students’ occupancy.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic by two weeks till August 23. The government also banned the offering of prayers by common public in all places of worship on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Meanwhile, the government also announced the reopening of the schools for Classes 9 to 12 from Wednesday, September 1, 2021, with 50 per cent students’ occupancy. The students, teaching and non-teaching staff must mandatorily follow the Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 control. "The school education department has been told to start the preliminary work," Chief Minister MK Stalin said in a statement.

The academic year for all except first year students in arts, science, engineering and polytechnic colleges is also scheduled to begin from August 9. At the same time, classes for all medical, nursing and other paramedical courses in Tamil Nadu are also scheduled to begin from 16th August onwards.

The local administration bodies have been instructed to ensure the sake of meat and fish in open areas separately in order to make sure that these markets do not get crowded. The Tamil Nadu government also warned of action against the business owners whose places of business are found to be violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as the COVID-19 protocol in place.

Meanwhile, K Thalavaipuram in Thoothukudi district became the first village in the state to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against COVID-19 in the state. "Our strategy is to vaccinate all persons above 18 in at least one village in all 12 blocks, projecting them as model villages to motivate people," District Commissioner Senthil Raj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 2,45,11,812 doses of vaccines against COVID-19, of which 2,00,13,057 have been inoculated as the first doses, whereas 44,98,755 people in Tamil Nadu have received both doses of vaccines against COVID-19.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma