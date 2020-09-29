The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it will extend the covid-induced lockdown in the state till October 31

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced that it will extend the covid-induced lockdown in the state till October 31 with more relaxations. The announcement came hours after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami hold discussion with District collectors and Healthcare experts.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has assured further relaxations in the next phase of the lockdown and said the government will focus mostly on containment zones. The essential items and all the relaxations already announced under the state’s unlock guidelines will be in place.

What remains open

Under the new guidelines eateries and tea shops will be allowed to function from 6 am to 9pm. Parcel services will now be permitted till 10 pm.

Moreover, film shootings can resume with a maximum of 100 people. Public is prohibited from visiting the shooting spot.

Flight services at Chennai airport to be increased from 50 to 100 from first of October. The same limitation will continue for Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Salem.

The government departments shall function based on safety guidelines.

The rural and urban weekly markets can function by following safety guidelines.

What remains close

In the latest set of measures, the state government revoked its earlier decision to reopen schools for students of Class 10 to Class 12 from October 1. Last week, it said that students of Classes 10 to 12 in Tamil Nadu are permitted to come to their schools on a voluntary basis by following the SOPs at place to prevent the spreaf of virus. The decision regarding the opening of schools for 10th and 12th classes will be taken after consultation with the medical committee, the circular stated.

The state government, cited section 144 to say that the ban on congregation of more than five people will continue in public places.

Theatres, amusement parks, swimming pools, beaches and other social gatherings will continue to remain shut.

International flight services except those permitted by the central government.

Suburban trains

Religious meets, social, political, entertainment and cultural events, educational events and other events

People are also required to mandatorily wear masks in public places.

Earlier today, the state CM asked District collectors to step up efforts to further decrease the COVID-19 mortality rate in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Tuesday. Addressing a review meeting of district collectors on COVID-19 through a virtual link from the secretariat, Palaniswami flagged the need for more awareness.

Though Tamil Nadu has a low mortality rate, it needed to be further reduced and district collectors, in consultation with health officials, should intensify measures to make it happen, Palaniswami said.

As of September 28, Tamil Nadu''s death toll was 9,383 which includes 3,179 from Chennai, Chengelpet 545 and Tiruvallur 544. The active cases stood at 46,306 and cumulatively, 5,30,708 people got cured out of the5,86,397 total cases.

The government''s measures to contain the spread of pandemic earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister said and thanked the frontline workers, officials and ministers for the appreciation.





