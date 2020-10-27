Tamil Nadu Custodial Deaths: The chargesheet revealed that the father-son duo was inside the police station between 7:45 pm on June 9 and 3 am the next day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The CBI, in its chargsheet filed against the accused police officials involved in the death of father-son duo Jayaraj and Bennicks in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, said that material evidence collected from the police station where the two were kept, showed that "brutal torture" was inflicted upon them.

"It is evident from the expert opinion of CFSL, New Delhi that the blood available on the material objects seized from the police station Sathankulam i.e. wooden lathi used by the accused persons for brutal torture of both the deceased and the bloodstains exhibits collected from the walls of PS Sathankulam by FSL during judicial inquiry contain the blood of the deceased Benniks and Jeyaraj on the same. Thus, the fact that deceased Bennicks and Jeyaraj were subjected to brutal torture by the accused police officials in the evening of 19.06.2020 and the intervening night of 19.06.2020 in the police station Sathankulam, stands established," read the chargesheet.

The chargesheet further revealed that the father-son duo was inside the police station between 7:45 pm on June 9 and 3 am the next day. It also mentioned about the revelation made in the forensic report that blood was splattered on the walls of the police station.

Detailing gory details of the methods of torture, the chargsheet revealed that during the process of torture that continued for hours in the Sathankulam police station, accused Inspector S Sridhar repeatedly instigated the accused police officers to beat Jeyaraj and Bennicks even more severely.

According to the CBI, the post-mortem report established that the police officers brutally tortured Jayaraj and Benicks, and “had inflicted several injuries knowing well that they would die of complications of such blunt injuries.”

Bennicks and Jayaraj were arrested on June 19 for allegedly violating the lockdown norms by keeping their mobile phone shop open 15 minutes beyond the curfew timings. After Jayaraj was taken away by the police, his son Bennicks also reached the police station where he was arrested.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23 respectively at a government hospital after being taken from prison in Kovilpatti town after complaints of health issues.

