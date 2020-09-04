In a shocking incident, at least seven people lost their lives while three others were injured after fire breaks out in a firecracker factory leading to a massive blast in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, news agency ANI reported quoting Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore.

The factory is located in Kattumannarkoil town of the district, 190 km from the state capital Chennai. According to a report by News 18, the intensity of the blast was so high that it brought down the entire building. Among those killed was the owner of the factory.

Firefighting trucks have been rushed to the spot and a probe has been launched to find out what caused the explosion. The visuals from the site showed people crying near the debris of the factory that collapsed in the massive blast.

According to the police officials, the factory was a licensed unit and all present at the site were workers of the factory. An investigation has also been ordered to check whether the factory is making country-made bombs or was using permitted explosives.

"It is a licenced unit near Kattumannarkoil. All of them were workers. The investigation is on into whether they were making country-made bombs and whether they were using only permitted explosives," Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The blast came days after the state government allowed industries to resume work with 100 per cent workforce amid the coronavirus crisis.