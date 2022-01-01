Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Friday evening issued fresh guidelines to check the spread of the deadly COVID-19 after the state reported a sudden surge in new cases of Omicron with 76 cases being infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. With this, Tamil Nadu's Omicron tally has increased to 120. It should be noted that the state had 46 cases of the new variant till Thursday.

According to a release by the Tamil Nadu government, the health department received 115 results of the 117 samples that were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, after they were detected with the 'S' gene drop variant. 'S' gene drop detection in a sample is believed that the person might be infected with Omicron.

"Of the 115 results received, 74 have been identified as Omicron variant and 41 as Delta variant. Results of the two samples were yet to be received," it said. "With the existing 46 infections already declared, the addition of the 74 cases identified in the present set through whole genomic sequencing, the total Omicron cases is 120."

Here's what is allowed and what is not as Tamil Nadu imposes fresh guidelines to check COVID-19 spread:

- As per the new guidelines, restaurants, hotels and bakeries can only operate at their 50 per cent capacity. Textile showrooms, jewellery shops, gyms and yoga centres, multiplex and cinema theatres (of the allowed seats), beauty spas and salons have also been asked to operate at 50 per cent strength.

- In weddings and marriages, only 100 people would be allowed while only 50 persons can attend funerals, last rites or other death-related events.

- Metro rail services, as per the guidelines, will also operate with 50 per cent seating capacity while standing passengers will not be allowed in government bus services.

- For schools, playschools and kindergarten sections cannot be run and there will not be direct classes for students of standards 1 to 8 till January 10.

- Classes 9 to 12, colleges and ITIs can operate as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the state government.

- However, all exhibitions and book fairs have been cancelled or postponed.

- Meanwhile, places of worship can operate as per the existing guidelines.

- All employees in commercial establishments should have been vaccinated against COVID-19. Further, action will be taken if mask-wearing is not followed by establishments and customers.

- Only essential services should be allowed in containment zones while a door-to-door survey by committees in such areas will also be undertaken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

