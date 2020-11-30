Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the state, the Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu has decided to extend COVID-19 restrictions in the state till December 30 "with more relaxations in place", reported news agency ANI.

In a statement, the state government said that under graduate (UG) final year classes can begin in Tamil Nadu from December 7 while the famous Marina Beach in Chennai can reopen after December 14. Swimming pools for sportsmen for their training are also allowed to reopen in the state from December 15, the new guidelines said.

"Gatherings to be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the facility or up to 200 people," the new guidelines from the state government read.

The state government had earlier allowed religious gatherings, cultural events and political meetings in Tamil Nadu from November 16. However, at that time, only 100 people will be allowed to participate. It had also decided to allow 100 people to take part in wedding ceremonies and funeral processions.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases have been surging at an alarming rate across the country. Tamil Nadu so far has reported 7.80 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 11,700 deaths. On the other hand, 7.57 lakh people have recovered from the infection and active cases in the state stood at 11,052.

According to the state health department, a total of 67,145 samples were tested on Sunday, taking the cumulative total to 1.19 crore specimens examined so far. Tamil Nadu does not use Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests (RADT) and all tests are RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction based).

Amid the surging coronavirus cases across the country, the central government has asked state and union territory (UT) governments to impose night curfews and other restrictions only after consulting it. The Centre has also asked the states and UTs to urge people to practice social distancing wear face masks in public and workspaces.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma