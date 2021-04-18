Tamil Nadu COVID Restrictions: In its new guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government said that the night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 4 am from April 20.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Amid the alarming spike in coronavirus cases across the country, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced fresh COVID-19-induced guidelines for the state, imposing a night curfew and a complete Sunday lockdown for all districts.

In its new guidelines, the Tamil Nadu government said that the night curfew will be imposed between 10 pm and 4 am from April 20, adding that all inter and intra-state travel will remain suspended during the restricted period.

All tourist centres, beaches and parks will also stay shut in Tamil Nadu till further orders, the new guidelines stated while adding that private offices can function with 50 per cent of their staff.

The Tamil Nadu government also postponed the class 12 public exams in the state, adding that fresh dates will be announced later after analysing the situation. Though the state government has deferred class public exams, the ongoing practicals would be conducted as per plan, the government said.

The fresh restrictions comes a day after Tamil Nadu reported its biggest-ever single-day spike of more than 9,300 coronavirus cases that pushed the state's total caseload to 9.80 lakh.

According to the Tamil Nadu Health Department, Chennai continues to remain the biggest contributor to daily cases with nearly 3,000 fresh infections.

Chennai is followed by Chengalpet (807), Coimbatore (652), Cuddalore (190), Dindigul (121), Erode (143), Kancheepuram (248), Kanyakumari (191), Krishnagiri (194), Madurai (235), Namakkal (126), Ranipet (193), Salem (289), Thanjavur (121), Thiruvallur 389, Thiruvarur (114), Tuticorin (261), Tirunelveli (246), Tiruppur (275), Tiruchirappalli (323), Vellore (175), Villupuram (106) and Virudhunagar (112).

The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Saturday also said that the death toll has crossed the grim mark of 13,000 while adding that the state currently has more than 65,000 active cases of coronavirus.

It also said that Tamil Nadu's recovery rate has improved to 91.97 per cent as more than 9.02 lakh COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection and discharged from hospitals.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma