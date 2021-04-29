Tamil Nadu COVID Restrictions: In its order, the state government said that the night curfew will begin from 10 pm and continue till 4 am.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that it has decided to extend the night curfew and Sunday lockdowns, which were imposed earlier in the state, till further orders in wake of the rising coronavirus cases across the country.

In its order, the state government said that the night curfew will begin from 10 pm and continue till 4 am, adding that all non-essential services, including intra and inter state private and public bus facilities, will stay shit.

Noting that all essential services will continue, the state government said that auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical services and ferry passengers from and to railway stations and airports during the night curfew.

The fresh guidelines also said that print and electronic media can operate during the night curfew, adding that night shift operations of IT and ITES companies' workforce will operate from the office.

During Sunday lockdowns, there will no restriction on movement of election commission officials and party functionaries in wake of the counting of votes for the recently concluded Tamil Nadu assembly elections, the guidelines.

It also said that all cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, meeting halls, and other similar places will continue remain closed until further orders.

'No need for full lockdown on May 1'

Though the Tamil Nadu government has extended the restrictions in the state, it on Thursday told the Madras High Court there was no need to clamp a complete lockdown in the state on Saturday, noting that May 1 is already a holiday on account of May Day.

Assembly elections were held in Tamil Nadu on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has seen a spike in coronavirus cases over the past few days. As per the data available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu currently has 1.10 lakh active coronavirus cases while nearly 14,000 have lost their lives.

