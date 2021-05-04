Tamil Nadu Lockdown News: Here is what's allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu as the state government imposes 'lockdown-like' curbs amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: Day after the results for the assembly elections in the state were announced, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday night announced fresh restrictions to control the massive spike in coronavirus cases across the state.

Citing the fresh surge in cases, the Tamil Nadu government said that the fresh restrictions will begin in the state from Thursday and continue till May 26.

Here is what's allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu as the state government imposes 'lockdown-like' curbs amid the massive spike in coronavirus cases:

* All non-essential shops will stay closed in the state till May 20.

* All standalone grocery and vegetable stores are allowed to operate till noon with 50 per cent customers. However, medical shops, milk depots and other essential item shops can operate throughout the day.

* Cinema halls will also stay shut till May 20 in the state.

* The guidelines also stated that all government private offices in the state can operate with 50 per cent staff attendance.

* It also said that train, metro, buses and taxis services can ply with 50 per cent passengers.

* All kinds of social, political, sports, educational and entertainment rallies and programmes are banned in the state.

* In restaurants and hotels, only takeaway services will be allowed. Other eaters like tea shops can remain open only till noon but customers cannot sit.

* Spas in rural areas will also stay closed.

* Fish, meat and poultry stalls will remain shut on Saturdays.

* In funerals, only 20 people will be allowed.

* Continuous Process Industries and Industries Manufacturing Essential Commodities, besides telecom companies can continue to operate during the night curfew.

The fresh restrictions comes amid the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The state currently has 1.23 lakh active COVID-19 cases while more than 14,000 patients have lost their lives. Meanwhile, over 10.90 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma