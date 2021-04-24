Tamil Nadu COVID Restrictions: All places of worship will also be be closed for the public in the state from April 26, the guidelines stated, adding that daily rituals can go on with staff alone.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led NDA government in Tamil Nadu on Saturday announced fresh coronavirus-induced guidelines in the state, closing all cinema halls, gyms, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums and meeting halls from April 26.

As per the fresh guidelines, all beauty parlours, spas, saloons and barber shops will stay closed in all corporations and municipalities while takeway services will be allowed for hotels, restaurants and tea shops.

All places of worship will also be be closed for the public in Tamil Nadu from April 26, the guidelines stated, adding that daily rituals can go on with staff alone.

The guidelines said that IT and ITES companies can operate but only 50 per cent of their staff will be allowed, adding that the rest of the employees would need to work from home. All sports training academies will also be closed in Tamil Nadu from April 26, it added.

"Wedding ceremonies to be perfomed with a maximum of 50 people, 25 people allowed in funerals. Except for Puducherry all other state passengers and travellers should apply for e-pass through the government portal, they will be allowed if cleared," it said.

Tamil Nadu is one of the hotspots of coronavirus in India where cases have been rising alarmingly since February. As per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the state currently has over 95,000 active cases while more than 13,000 have lost their lives.

Amid the massive spike in cases, the Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to supply 20 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to ensure "unhindered immunisation".

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Palaniswami also said that directions are being issued by National and "certain State regulators," prioritising supplies by individual manufacturers to certain states and restricting Remdesivir sales only within the state where the drug was being produced.

"This would be very damaging to the availability of such valuable life saving drugs in places of need. At this stage, any restrictive orders by individual States, should be strictly barred to ensure easy accessibility of Remdesivir," he said.

"I urge Government of India to take up this issue with such states where the companies have their production facilities located," Palaniswami added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma