Here are the new guidelines which have been imposed by the Tamil Nadu government in the state. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: COVID-19 menace continues to spread like wildfire. The cases are touching 12.8 million mark in the country meanwhile talking about Tamil Nadu, the toll has reached 12,821. As of Wednesday, the state saw a surge with 986 new cases. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government has rolled out Fresh COVID-19 curbs to control the spread of the fatal virus in the state.

Also, The Tamil Nadu Health department and other civic officials are conducting door-to-door knocks to make people aware about the vaccine and asking the eligible ones to receive the dosage. They are also making sure with thermal scans whether the residents have been vaccinated or not.

Meanwhile, here are the new guidelines which have been imposed by the Tamil Nadu government in the state

Religious gatherings and festivals banned from April 10.

Restrictions on Koyambedu market's small traders have been implemented in Chennai that too from April 10.

No passengers will be allowed to travel through public or private buses.

There will be just 50% of gathering of customers allowed grocery stores. And the same goes for vegetable shops, restaurants, tea shops, malls and more.

Meanwhile, talking about indoor meetings, only 200 people will be allowed for educational, political, social kinds of meetings

Not just for shopping, but at places like clubs, parks and others will have only 50% of occupancy.

Multiplexes and cinema halls will remain open but with just 50% occupancy.

No shop will remain open beyond 11 pm.

No audience will be allowed in the stadiums.

Only a capacity of 100 people allowed for weddings and 50 people for deaths or funeral.

At max, only 3 people will be allowed in a taxi and 2 in autos at a time.

For Inter-state passengers and international passengers, the E registration system will remain the same.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal