New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced sweeping restrictions to stem the growth of the COVID-19 in the state. The newly formed DMK government in the state announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the state for two weeks. The COVID-19-induced lockdown will start from May 10 and will remain in force till May 24.

MK Stalin-led DMK government, while announcing the complete lockdown for two weeks, said that the decision was taken as the state is witnessing unavoidable circumstances due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. The government pointed out that the decision was taken based on inputs received at a review meeting he had with district collectors on Friday, besides consultations with medical experts.

As per the restrictions imposed during the lockdown period from May 10 till May 24, all vegetable, meat and fish shops and provisional stores will be allowed to operate only till 12 noon every day. All other shops, not related to essential services, will remain closed across the state.

The government, in its order, said that the TASMAC, the state-owned liquor shops, will remain closed during the entire 14 days of the lockdown period. Eateries and restaurants across the state will only be allowed to operate for takeaway service only.

No dine in will be allowed in hotels. Except for essential services, all movement across the state will be prohibited. Petrol and diesel pumps in Tamil Nadu has been exempted from the lockdown restrictions by the government.

Meanwhile, to help people stock essential items and prepare for the two-week lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government said that all shops in the state, essential and non-essential, will remain open on Saturday and Sunday before the lockdown starts on Monday morning.

The announcement of complete lockdown in the state came as Tamil Nadu recorded 26,465 new COVID-19 cases in the single biggest day spike so far on Friday, pushing the caseload to 13,23,965 while a record 197 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 15,171.

