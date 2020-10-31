The state government, in its revised guidelines, have provided several relaxations and allowed theatres and multiplexes to reopen in Tamil Nadu from November 10 with 50 per cent capacity.

Chennai | Jagran News Desk: With the country reporting a decline in active coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the lockdown in the state till November 30. However, the state government, in its revised guidelines, have provided several relaxations and allowed theatres and multiplexes to reopen in Tamil Nadu from November 10 with 50 per cent capacity.

"Considering the representations received from theatre owners, all theatres, including multiplexes and theatres at shopping malls having more than one screens are allowed to operante with 50 per cent capacity from November 10," Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said while adding that relaxations are not applicable in containment zones.

The Edappadi K Palaniswami government has also allowed schools, colleges, research institutes and other educational institutions to reopen in Tamil Nadu. As per the latest guidelines, issued by the state government students of classes 9th to 12th will allowed to go to schools from November 16.

While the state government has allowed zoos and amusement parks to reopen from next month, swimming pools, beaches and tourist places would continue to remain closed in Tamil Nadu.

CM appeals to people to stay inside

With the beginning of the festive season in India, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has appealed people in Tamil Nadu to stay inside their houses and avoiding gathering in large numbers. He has also appealed people to follow COVID-19 protocols and wear masks while stepping outside.

"The spread could be totally controlled only if people extend cooperation to the government by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and avoiding going over unnecessarily," Palaniswami was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The novel coronavirus has affected over 7.22 lakh people in Tamil Nadu and claimed the lives of more than 11,000. However, 6.87 lakh people have also recovered from the deadly pathogen, taking the state's recovery rate to 95.22 per cent.

