New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday appealed to people to avoid "uninformed speculation" about the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu that claimed the lives of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and other senior military officials.

In a tweet, the Indian Air Force said that a tri-service Court of Inquiry has been constituted to investigate what led the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, noting that the dignity of the deceased needs to be respected.

"IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 December 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," it said.

On Thursday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had that a tri-services inquiry team led by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh will investigate the cause of the chopper crash in Tamil Nadu.

"A tri-services inquiry headed by Air Marshal Manavendra Singh has been ordered by the Indian Air Force. A team of investigators had reached Wellington yesterday (Wednesday) itself and started their work," Singh said.

Gen Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff, his wife Madhulika and 11 other armed forces personnel died when the military helicopter they were travelling in crashed.

Giving details about the incident in the Lok Sabha, Singh said Gen Rawat was on a scheduled visit to the Defence Services Staff College at Wellington to interact with students officers.

“The Indian Air Force Mi17V5 helicopter took off from Sulur air base at 11.48 am on Wednesday which had to land at Wellington at 12.15 pm,” he said.

Singh said later, a few locals reported fire in the forest near Coonoor and rushed to the spot where they saw remains of a helicopter engulfed in flames.

Rescue teams from local administration also reached the crash site and tried to recover survivors, he said.

“All those recovered from the wreckage were immediately rushed to the military hospital at Wellington. As per information received, out of 14 persons on board the helicopter, 13 have succumbed to their injuries,” Singh said.

The dead include the spouse of the CDS, Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brig Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lt Col Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew, the minister said.

Their names are Wing Commander Prithvi Singh Chauhan, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officer Rana Pratap Das, Junior Warrant Officer Arakkal Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja, he said.

With inputs from PTI

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma