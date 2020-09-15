The Tamil government on Tuesday passed a bill in the state assembly providing 7.5% reservation in Undergraduate medical colleges for government school students

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil government on Tuesday passed a bill in the state assembly providing 7.5% reservation in Undergraduate medical colleges for government school students who qualify NEET exams but couldn't get seats. The state government's move came after reports that the representation of government school students in medical colleges reduced drastically after the implementation of the national medical entrance exam. Tamil Nadu chief minister had earlier urged centre to exempt the state from NEET.

For nearly a decade, Tamil Nadu had abolished the medical entrance exam, saying that it led to stress among students and that poor students could not afford private coaching. The state had demanded exemption from NEET and consent to admit students on the basis of Class 12 marks.

Earlier, actor Suriya issued a strong-worded statement against NEET entrance exams following the deaths of three medical aspirants in Tamil Nadu.

“My conscience is shaken after three students killed themselves over the fear of NEET exam. It brings so much pain when students are forced to write an exam even at the times of life-threatening pandemic,” he said in the statement.

The 45-year-old also called for a united voice against NEET, saying, "NEET kills doctor dreams of children from poor families. We shouldn't be silent spectators of student deaths."





