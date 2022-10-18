Tamil Nadu Assembly Adopts Resolution Against 'Imposition' Of Hindi

THE Tamil Nadu Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the "imposition" of Hindi. The resolution, piloted by Chief Minister M K Stalin and adopted in the assembly, asked the Central government not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language.

Opposing the recommendation submitted to President Droupadi Murmu on September 9, the resolution said that it was against the state languages including Tamil. The recommendation of the Parliamentary panel led by Union Home Miniser Amit Shah was also against the interest of the people who speak those languages.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs walked out, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam backed the resolution saying his party favoured the dual language policy of Tamil and English in the state.

"The House expresses concern that the recommendation of the Parliamentary Committee, now presented, are against the two-language policy resolution moved and passed by Perarignar Anna in this august House, contrary to the promise made by the then Prime Minister Thiru Nehru to the non-Hindi speaking states and are against the use of English as Official language ensured by the resolutions passed in 1968 and 1976 on Official language," the resolution said.

Now, Tamil Nadu has once again been pushed to the forefront to defend the mother tongue Tamil, to keep English as the official language, to preserve all the 22 languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution and to uphold the rights of the people of non-Hindi speaking States, it said.

"This House urges the Union Government not to implement the recommendations made in the Report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language submitted by its Chairman to President on September 9, 2022, which are against the State languages including Tamil and also against the interest of the people who speak those languages," the resolution said.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, the parliamentary panel recommendations included: "Hindi should be the medium of instruction instead of English in the educational institutions of the Union Government such as IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and Central Universities. In order to make Hindi a common language, Hindi should be made the medium of instruction in all educational institutions of the Union Government including Technical and Non-Technical educational institutions and Kendriya Vidyalayas."The state government said the parliamentary panel's recommendation also said that in the employment of the youth, the English language should be removed from the compulsory papers and only Hindi should be given priority.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the recommendations should not be accepted or implemented since they are against the federal principles of the Constitution, detrimental to the multilingual structure of our country and question the future by ignoring English and completely excluding the 22 State languages of non-Hindi speaking States which are mentioned in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution.

(With ANI inputs)