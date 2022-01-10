Chennai | Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday granted permission to hold the popular bull-taming sport ''Jallikattu'' in the state with certain restrictions. According to reports, the state government has permitted the authorities to hold the annual festivals with only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity.

The order issued on Monday stated that the number of spectators should not be more than 150 at an event. Besides, a full vaccination or negative RT-PCR test report not older than 48 hours is a must for all.

State government further urged the citizens to watch the event on Television and avoid mass gathering in view of rising covid-19 cases in the state. They would be provided identity cards to participate in the event, a government order passed on Monday said.

"Only the bull owner and its trainer would be allowed during the registration. Those with valid identity cards provided by the district administration, alone, will be allowed inside the arena," the GO said. Like last year, for the Jallikattu 2022, too, the government restricted the number of spectators to 150 in open spaces or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less).

"Spectators should also produce fully vaccinated against COVID-19 certificate and RT-PCR negative report, two days before the event," the government order said and added that strict social distancing norms will be enforced.

It further directed the organisers and the participants to refrain from harming the bulls that take part in Jallikattu.

"Owing to COVID-19, only 300 tamers would be allowed to participate in the Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu and Vadamadu," it said.

Posted By: Ashita Singh