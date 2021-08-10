Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a historical 100 feet flag hoisting in the valley famous tourist spot Gulmarg. This is said to be the tallest flag in entire Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Tuesday dedicated 100-feet tall National Flag to the nation at the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that the said the flag was a tribute to the countless Kashmiris, who made the ultimate sacrifice while safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation.

"The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolises the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021, and the flag dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021," read a statement from the Indian Army, as reported by ANI.

Once the flag hoisting ceremony was completed, the Indian Army accorded honour to the flag by saluting it.

The tallest flags in the country

Karnataka's Belagavi has the tallest flag in the country. The flag is said to be 361 feet tall and is located near Belagavi Fort in Kote Kere. Then another flag that comes in the category of the tallest flag is the one in the Attari border in Punjab. It is 360 feet tall. This is followed by the Bhakti Shakti Chowk, Pune which is 351 feet tall.

The fourth highest national flag is placed in Guwahati. The flag was installed on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in 2019.

