Kabul (Afghanistan) | Jagran News Desk: For the first after forming its government in Afghanistan, the Taliban on Wednesday reached out to India, asking New Delhi to resume commercial flights to the war-ravaged country. In its letter, addressed to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Taliban said that it wants to ensure a "smooth passenger movement" between the two countries.

"As you are well informed recently, the Kabul Airport was damaged and dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. By technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the airport became operational once again and a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) in this regard was issued on 6 September 2021," Taliban's Acting Civil Aviation Minister Haj Hameedullah Akhunzada said.

India, which had stopped all commercial flight operations to Afghanistan after the militants captured Kabul on August 15, is yet to issue an official statement over the Taliban's letter. According to news agency ANI, the letter is currently being reviewed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Meanwhile, international commercial flights resumed in Afghanistan on September 10 in an attempt to return normalcy back to the country after the Taliban seized power last month. However, the United Nations (UN) has warned that Afghanistan is in danger of "a total breakdown of the economy and social order" without an infusion of money.

It has also said that the freezing overseas of some USD 10 billion in Afghan assets - to keep it out of Taliban hands - would cause "a severe economic downturn" and could push millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger.

"The economy must be allowed to breathe for a few more months, giving the Taliban a chance to demonstrate flexibility and a genuine will to do things differently this time, notably from a human rights, gender and counterterrorism perspective," Reuters quoted UN Special Envoy on Afghanistan Deborah Lyons as saying.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma