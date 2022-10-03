'Taking On BJP Rather Than Each Other': Tharoor On Contest With Kharge For Congress Top Post

CONGRESS leader Shashi Tharoor, who is in the fray for the party presidential polls against senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday said that all in the party wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. Tharoor, set for an electoral face-off with Kharge, further asserted that the two leaders have no ideological differences.

"Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct 17 is only on how to do it most effectively," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Tharoor's remarks came a day after Kharge's statement that debate should be with the BJP, RSS and not amongst the Congressmen. "It would be better to have a consensus candidate", Kharge had said, adding, "but the Lok Sabha MP (Shashi Tharoor) insisted on a contest for the sake of democracy".

Kharge further made it clear that the G23 camp no longer exists and all leaders are united to fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Asserting that he has not entered the polls to oppose anyone, Kharge announced his "official start" to the election campaign on Sunday.

"There is no G23 camp now. All leaders (of G23) want to work together to stay united and fight against BJP-RSS. This is the reason they are supporting me," said Kharge. He further said that he is contesting for the Congress president post because senior leaders of the party encouraged him to contest.

"Many senior leaders of the party have supported my nomination for Congress president post. Many leaders of the party told me that I should contest the elections. Due to their encouragement, I am contesting the elections today," said Congress MP.

Tharoor had on Sunday said that the Congress President's polls are not a war, but only "he" can bring the required changes in the party. "We are not enemies, it's not war. Some people are saying that Kharge Ji is a senior leader, and why don't I get out of the race for him? I respect Kharge Ji, but it's a poll for our party's future. There are differences in the way we want to take the party forward," Tharoor said.

"Kharge Ji is a part of our leadership, and other than the Gandhi family he is among the top three leaders of the Congress party. But leaders like him can't bring change and will continue the existing system. I will bring the change as per the expectations of party workers," Tharoor further said.

The polling for the Congress presidential election will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the poll.