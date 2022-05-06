New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who had garnered headlines over his criticism of AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Friday was apprehended by the Punjab police from his residence in West Delhi. According to claims by several BJP leaders, at least 50 police personnel reached Bagga's residence and arrested him after a brief scuffle with his father.

The Punjab Police has arrested Bagga over a complaint registered against him with its cyber cell. The complaint was filed mentioned that Bagga's inflammatory statements incite religious hatred and criminal intimidation. Bagga allegedly made provocative statements and threatened Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on The Kashmir Files film.

According to a report by India Today, AAP leader Sunny Singh had filed a complaint against Bagga over threatening remarks to Arvind Kejriwal. Sunny Singh has also submitted video proofs of the incident to the police.

