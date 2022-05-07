New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday reached his residence in Delhi after he was detained by Punjab Police in the national capital yesterday. The Delhi police brought Bagga to Duty Magistrate in Gurugram where the court released him from the custody of the Delhi police and allowed him to go home.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police from Delhi on Friday morning. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were also detained.

At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops. Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital.

Advocates Y P Singh and Sanket Gupta, who appeared for Bagga, informed the media that the Duty Magistrate has directed the Delhi Police to provide security to Tejinder and his family. He had expressed an apprehension that such incidents may happen with him again. They said that Bagga's statement would be recorded before the Magistrate concerned on Monday, adding that after perusal of medical examination of Bagga, it was found that there were injuries in his back and shoulder.

Tajinder Singh Bagga vows to continue his fight against Kejriwal:

After reaching home, Bagga expressed his gratitude to the Haryana and Delhi police and BJP workers for supporting him. Bagga further termed his detention by the Punjab police "illegal" and said that he will keep fighting until Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apologised for his comments on Kashmiri Pandits.

"Those who believe they can do anything with the help of Police, I want to tell them a BJP worker will not be scared of anyone. I thank Haryana and Delhi Police and all BJP workers for supporting me. Delhi Police has filed FIR & people concerned will be punished," Bagga said.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta alleged that the AAP government in Punjab misused the state police force to arrest Bagga adding that the BJP workers will fight against the "Duryodhanpan" and "arrogance" of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Today, Bagga has come back to his home. This is the victory of democracy and justice. His release broke Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance. He misused the Punjab police force to arrest Bagga," Gupta said.

Delhi Police file kidnapping case against Punjab cops:

The Delhi police on Friday filed a kidnapping case against Punjab cops, who arrested Tajinder Singh Bagga from his residence in Janakpuri and claimed that they followed all due process. The Delhi police, meanwhile, claimed that the Punjab Police team did not inform the local police before arresting Bagga and forcefully took him. The case was filed on the complaint of Tajinder Singh Bagga's father Preet Singh who complained that some people came to his house in the morning and took away his son.

What was the case?

Last month, the Punjab Police booked Tajinder Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint of AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali. The FIR registered on April 1 referred to Tajinder Bagga's remarks on March 30, when he was part of a BJP youth wing protest outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

