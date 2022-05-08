Chandigarh/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Punjab and Haryana High Court provided a late-night relief to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga over his alleged remarks against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and directed the Punjab Police not to take "coercive action" against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader until the next hearing on May 10.

The order was passed by Justice Anoop Chitkara after hearing counsel at his residence in Chandigarh. Bagga moved the High Court and sought an urgent relief after a Mohali court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

Here's everything you need to know about the big story:

- The FIR was registered against Bagga last month for his remarks against Kejriwal during a BJP protest outside the Delhi Chief Minister's residence. The FIR was registered under Sections 153-A, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

- Bagga has accused Kejriwal of pursuing political vendetta through Punjab Police. He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is attacking him for raising his vioce against Kejriwal. "No matter one or 100 FIRs are registered against me, I will keep raising issues of dishonouring of the Guru Granth Sahib and Kejriwal's insult to Kashmiri Pandits," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

- Several BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers of Haryana and Goa (Manohar Lal Khattar and Dr Pramod Sawant), came out in support of Bagga, accusing the AAP of vendetta politics. They also lauded the Delhi Police for stopping their Punjab counterparts from 'kidnapping' Bagga.

- The Delhi Police, meanwhile, said it has also filed a kidnapping case over Bagga's arrest. It said a medical examination has revealed injury marks on Bagga's body. "Bagga expressed apprehension over his safety and security. We will do necessary security arrangements," PTI quoted a Delhi Police official as saying.

- Besides Delhi Police, the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has also sought a report from the Punjab chief secretary over allegations that Bagga was not allowed to wear a turban by the Punjab Police.

- However, the AAP has claimed that the Punjab and Haryana High Court has not given any relief to Bagga as it has not stayed the warrant of arrest. It said the Punjab Police will not arrest the BJP leader till 11 am on May 10.

- The AAP has also alleged that the BJP-led central government in saving a goon "who spoke against the brotherhood in Punjab and incited riots". "The BJP is a party of goons which makes even its government do the job of goons. Never even by mistake, these people talk about education, health, inflation and unemployment," tweeted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma