New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Sunday vowed to continue his fight against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while thanking the Punjab and Haryana High Court for providing him a relief.

"I thank the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Minority Commission who showed yesterday that law still works in this country... the Minority Committee sent a notice to Punjab government for not letting me wear my turban. In Sikhs, we can't go out without a turban," Bagga said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Bagga's father Preetpal Singh also attacked Kejriwal and said he is "very afraid". He also claimed that the AAP national convenor tried to persuade Tajinder Bagga to join his party.

"We are happy that Punjab-Haryana HC directed not to take coercive action against Tajinder. Arvind Kejriwal is scared of him as he's exposing his wrongdoings. He also tried to persuade Tajinder to join AAP but he didn't join," Preetpal Singh Bagga told ANI.

Bagga, a vocal critic of Kejriwal, was arrested by the Punjab Police on Friday from his home for his alleged remarks against the Delhi Chief Minister. Later, the Mohali court issued an arrest warrant against Bagga, but he moved to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed that no coercive step be taken against the BJP leader.

Later, the BJP attacked Kejriwal and accused the AAP of indulging in vendetta politics. Several party leaders also protested outside Kejriwal's residence, calling him a "dictator".

However, the AAP alleged that the BJP is protecting its "goon" who incited riots in Punjab. It also claimed that the High Court has not stayed Bagga's arrest.

"There is no doubt that he is a serial offender, a hate-monger and a fake news spreader but the way the BJP has misused the states' machinery to prevent his arrest only shows that it can go to any extent to protect such criminals," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma