Agra | Jagran News Desk: After remaining closed for almost a year, Agra's Taj Mahal will reopen for night viewing from Saturday. This comes after the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh lifted the weekend curfew in the state in wake of a decline in COVID-19 cases.



Dates:



Archeological Survey of India (ASI) superintending archaeologist (Agra Circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, while speaking to news agency PTI, has said that the Taj Mahal is now allowed to reopen for night viewing for all the tourists on August 21, 23 and 24.



Timings:



> 8:30pm - 9pm



> 9pm - 9:30pm



> 9:30pm - 10pm



Guidelines night viewing:



As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, tourists, who want to visit the Taj Mahal for night viewing, will have to enter the monument in batches of 50 people. People can book their tickets from the office counter of the ASI on 22 Mall Road in Agra.



Vice-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra Rajeev Saxena states that though this step is indeed a good beginning, it may not attract those tourists who want to visit the Taj in the weekend until the Covid-19 curbs of lockdown on Sunday and curfew after 10 pm is not lifted.



"Tourists want to enjoy the nightlife of the city, they don't want to be packed in their hotels after 10 pm," he said, as reported by Hindustan Times.



On 17 March 2021, the government decided to close the Taj Mahal in the wake of the first Covid-19 lockdown in Uttar Pradesh.



Before the pandemic, the Taj Mahal used to be open from 6 am to 7 pm on weekdays, except on Fridays. As on Friday, the place was kept on for Salat al-zuhr prayers at the mosque between 12 pm to 2 pm. On the other hand, night viewing for tourists was allowed especially on the full moon day and two days before and after, which excluded Fridays and the Ramadan month.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen