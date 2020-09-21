The two famous monuments were earlier scheduled to reopen from September 1 but were not excluded from the list of 'Buffer Zones'.

Agra | Jagran News Desk: The iconic Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort, the top tourist attractions of the country, reopened for public visits from Monday after remaining closed for over six months in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos released by news agency ANI showed tourists visiting the 17th century monument of love while undergoing thermal scanning at the entry gates and wearing masks, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the government.

The two famous monuments were earlier scheduled to reopen from September 1 but were not excluded from the list of 'Buffer Zones' due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta