All other monuments, except Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, have been excluded from the list of 'Buffer Zones' as per their scheduled timings, except on Saturdays and Sundays.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: All the monuments in Agra, except the iconic Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort, are set to reopen from September 1 following the orders from the city magistrate.

Taj Mahal and Agra Fort will be opened in the second phase.

These monuments have remained closed since March in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide imposed across the country.

According to the order issued by the District Administration, wearing face mask and social distancing will have to be followed at all times.

In July, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had decided to to re-open all centrally-protected monuments that had been shut to the public since March due to the pandemic.

All Centrally protected monuments and sites shall be bound by the protocols like sanitisation, social distancing and other health protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as per the guidelines, besides any specific orders of the state or district administration will also be strictly implemented.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta