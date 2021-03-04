Taj Mahal Bomb Threat: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra, said that the caller's location has been traced to Firozabad, adding that the CISF has been alerted about the bomb threat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The iconic Taj Mahal was evacuated this morning following a bomb threat made to the police helpline. Security officials conducted searches in the premises of the monument and later found the call to be a hoax, reported news agency PTI.

Around 1,000 visitors were at the Taj Mahal who were asked to vacate the premises when the authorities received a bomb threat from an unidentified caller.

The authories came into action soon after receiving the threat and a bomb disposal squad to the spot. The Western and the Eastern gates of the monument were immediately closed and the tourists were asked to move out.

Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra, said that the caller's location has been traced to Firozabad, adding that the CISF has been alerted about the bomb threat.

"We'd received info from control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. A bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal," he said.

The Taj Mahal, India's most visited monument, was shut for public in the last week of March 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequential lockdown. It was reopened in September with several mandatory precautions, including thermal scanning and wearing masks.

