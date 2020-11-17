The court asked the central government about the available mechanism under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act, to deal with the menace of fake news.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Narendra Modi government to create a mechanism to deal with the fake news being spread by the media. The court asked the central government about the available mechanism under the Cable TV Network Regulation Act, to deal with the menace of fake news. The top court also asked the government about actions taken against fake news in the last three weeks. While hearing a plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind and others seeking action against a section of media for allegedly spreading communal hatred over the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi in March when coronavirus cases began to rise in India.

Appearing on behalf of the Centre, Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that although the government has the power to regulate content on TV channels, it takes a cautious approach since the right to free speech is available to media.

On this, the apex court asked him to create a mechanism to deal with fake news spread by TV channels and media if the one is not available. "What is shown in TV channels is of great consequences for the country," the court noted.

The court asked the Centre to file a fresh affidavit dealing with the mechanism to regulate electronic media under the Cable TV Act.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma