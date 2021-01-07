Farmers' Protest: The apex court was hearing a plea seeking various reliefs including CBI probe into the matter related to assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizammudin Markaz in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its concerns over the ongoing farmers' protest against the three farm laws along the border of Delhi amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Asking whether protesting farmers were 'protected' from COVID-19, the apex court directed the Centre to file a report about steps being taken to check the spread of coronavirus at farmers protest sites.

"You must tell us what is happening? I don't know if farmers are protected from COVID. The same problem may arise in the farmers protest too. We are trying to ensure that COVID does not spread. Ensure guidelines issued are followed," Chief Justice SA Bobde said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The bench, which also included Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, was hearing a plea that questionned the role of the Centre, state government and the Delhi Police for risking the lives of people by allowing congregation in the national capital after the nationwide lockdown was announced last year to contain the pandemic.

The plea, which was filed by a Jammu-based lawyer Supriya Pandita, also alleged that Delhi police had failed to control the congregation of people and the Nizamuddin Markaz chief Maulana Saad was still evading arrest.

"Why are you interested in one person? We are on the issue of COVID. Why do you want controversy? We are interested that COVID guidelines should be there," the bench, however, told Pandita, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Centre had on June 5 last year told the top court that probe into assembly of people at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in east Delhi during nationwide lockdown and the Tablighi Jamaat event is being conducted on day-to-day basis by Delhi Police and there was no need for CBI investigation.

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers are protesting against the farm laws along the borders of Delhi since November last year. The Centre and the farmers have held several rounds of talks but have failed to end the deadlock. The protesters want the government to withdraw the farm laws while the latter has clearly mentioned that they will not be revoked but can be amended, saying the legislation will only benefit the farmers.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma