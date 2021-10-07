New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Lauding India’s efforts in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the country’s journey from being an importer of PPE Kits and face masks to one of the world’s largest exporters of the COVID essentials.

Addressing an event in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, during which he dedicated to the nation 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants established under the PM CARES Fund, PM Modi highlighted India’s capabilities during the COVID times and how the country facilitated its fight against the deadly pandemic.

In his address at an event here, the Prime Minister said, "The facilities that India has prepared in such a short time to fight against COVID-19 shows the capability of our country. A network of about 3,000 testing labs from just one testing lab has been created. It is a journey from being an importer to exporter of masks and kits."

"We have facilities of new ventilators even in remote areas of the country. We have rapid and large-scale manufacturing of made in India COVID-19 vaccines. We are carrying out the world's largest and fastest vaccination campaign. What India has done is a symbol of our determination, our service, our solidarity," said PM Modi.

The occasion also marked the completion of PM Modi’s 20 years in public service. On October 7, 2001, Narendra Modi was first elected as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He has also been the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

On his long journey as a public servant, PM Modi said, "On this day, 20 years ago, I got a new responsibility to serve the public. My journey of serving the people, living among the people was going on for many decades ago, but 20 years ago today, I got a new responsibility to serve as the Chief Minister of Gujarat."

The Prime Minister also extended his greetings on the occasion of Navaratri and said, "The holy festival of Navratri is also starting from today. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day today. Mother Shailputri is the daughter of Himalaya. And, on this day, I am here to bow down to this soil and saluting this land of Himalayas...what can be a greater blessing in life than this."

(With ANI Inputs)

